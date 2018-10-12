Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne attend a press conference to announce Ozzfest Meets Knotfest, a two-day festival featuring headlining performances by Black Sabbath and Slipknot at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles on May 12, 2016. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Rock icon Ozzy Osbourne has announced he is postponing the last four dates on his concert tour as he must undergo surgery to treat an infection in his hand.

"I'm so (expletive) bummed about canceling these shows," Osbourne said in a statement on his website. "The tour had been going great and we were really looking forward to these last few gigs. We're hoping everyone will be patient and we'll look forward to seeing them at the shows next year."

The four No More Tours 2 shows that will be rescheduled in 2019 are Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, Calif.; Mattress Firm Amphitheatre in Chula Vista; the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles; and MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Tickets for the four shows will be honored for the rescheduled dates. Refunds are also available at point of purchase.

"People keep asking me when I'm retiring," Osbourne said last November when the tour was announced. "This will be my final world tour, but I can't say I won't do some shows here and there."