Usher announces midnight release for surprise album

Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Hip-hop artist Usher announced Thursday on social media that he would be releasing a surprise new album at midnight.
Usher tweeted a video Thursday after revealed the album's title, A, and featured a sample of the music from the new release.
An Instagram post shortly after the tweet revealed the titles of the album's eight tracks: "Stay At Home," "ATA," "Peace Sign," "You Decide," "Birthday," "She Ain't Tell Ya," "Say What U Want" and "Gift Shop."
Usher said the album would be dropping at midnight Eastern Daylight Time.
