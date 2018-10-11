Usher announces midnight release for surprise album

Singer Usher announced Thursday that he is dropping a surprise album, titled "A," at midnight. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Recording artist Usher announced Thursday that his latest album, "A," would be released at midnight. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Hip-hop artist Usher announced Thursday on social media that he would be releasing a surprise new album at midnight.

Usher tweeted a video Thursday after revealed the album's title, A, and featured a sample of the music from the new release.

An Instagram post shortly after the tweet revealed the titles of the album's eight tracks: "Stay At Home," "ATA," "Peace Sign," "You Decide," "Birthday," "She Ain't Tell Ya," "Say What U Want" and "Gift Shop."

Usher said the album would be dropping at midnight Eastern Daylight Time.