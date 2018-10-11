A post shared by SHINee KEY (@bumkeyk) on Aug 25, 2018 at 8:49am PDT

Oct. 11 (UPI) -- SHINee singer Key is gearing up to make his solo debut.

The Korea Herald reported Thursday the 27-year-old K-pop star will release his first solo album in November.

SHINee's agency, S.M. Entertainment, confirmed the news to X-Sports News. The company said Key is in the final stages of preparation for his debut.

"Key is preparing a solo album aimed for November," the agency said.

Key came to fame with SHINee, which made its debut as a group in 2008. The K-pop stars released a three-part album, The Story of Light, this year following member Jonghyun's death in December.

SHINee consists of Key, Onew, Minho and Taemin. Taemin made his solo debut in 2016 with the album Press It, and will release his first Japanese solo album in November.