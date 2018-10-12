Charli XCX, Troye Sivan go retro in '1999' music video

Troye Sivan arrives for the premiere of "Boy Erased" on September 11. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Charli XCX has released a new music video for her single "1999" featuring Troye Sivan. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Charli XCX makes reference to various films and music stars of the '90s in her new music video for "1999" featuring Troye Sivan.

The clip, released Thursday, features the singer taking a Lyft before she is transported to the 1990s.

Pop culture references on display include Charli XCX reenacting scenes from Titanic, a Skechers commercial, American Beauty and The Matrix along with dressing up as Steve Jobs, Rose McGowan, Left Eye from TLC, and as members of the Spice Girls, among others.

Sivan, meanwhile, is seen as members of the Backstreet Boys, Eminem, Marilyn Manson and Justin Timberlake.

"I just wanna go back, back to 1999," Charli XCX sings during the chorus.

Charli XCX just finished touring with Taylor Swift as one of the opening acts of her Reputation stadium tour.