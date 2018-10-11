Actress and singer Hailee Steinfeld arrives for the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas on September 23, 2016. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Hailee Steinfeld arrives for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills on March 4. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Actress and singer Hailee Steinfeld is to host the MTV EMA Awards next month. File Photo by Howard Shen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Actress and singer Hailee Steinfeld is set to host and perform at the 2018 MTV Europe Music Awards.

The ceremony is to take place at the Bilbao Exhibition Centre in Spain on Nov. 4.

"The EMAs are a show where anything can happen," Steinfeld said in a statement. "I can't wait to host a night filled with incredible artists, performances, some surprises of my own -- let's do this, Bilbao!"

The Bumblebee, Pitch Perfect 3, True Grit and Begin Again star previously earned the EMA for 2017 Best Push Artist.

A complete list of the 2018 MTV EMA nominees can be viewed at www.mtv.com.

Shawn Mendes was the big winner at last year's MTV Europe Music Awards in London, taking home four trophies.

Rita Ora was the host of the 2017 ceremony.