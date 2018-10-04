EXO to release new album in November

EXO will return Nov. 2 with the album "Don't Mess Up My Tempo." File Photo by Yonhap News Agency/EPA

Oct. 4 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band EXO will return with a new album in November.

The K-pop group will release the album Don't Mess Up My Tempo on Nov. 2, according to The Korea Herald.

Don't Mess Up My Tempo will feature all nine members, including Lay. Lay released his second solo EP, Winter Special Gift, in December, and will release his second studio album, Namanana, on Oct. 19.

EXO promoted Don't Mess Up My Tempo with a series of teasers on Twitter. Three different versions of the album will be released, Allegro, Moderato and Andante, with pre-sales to begin Thursday.

"#DONT_MESS_UP_MY_TEMPO Jacket Image (Ver. Moderato)," one post reads. "#EXO #weareoneEXO #EXOComingSoon."

Don't Mess Up My Tempo marks EXO's first Korean-language album since The War, which debuted in July 2017. The group is known for the singles "Wolf," "Love Me Right," "Monster" and "Universe."