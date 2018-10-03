Wanna One will return with new music Nov. 19. File Photo by Yonhap News Agency/EPA

Oct. 3 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Wanna One will release a new album next month.

The K-pop group will return with new music Nov. 19 ahead of its reported disbandment, according to The Korea Herald.

Wanna One last released the special album 1÷x=1 (Undivided) in June. The group completed a world tour in support of the album and its EP 0+1=1 (I Promise You) in September.

Wanna One was formed on the reality competition Produce 101 Season 2 in 2017. The members will reportedly part ways after their contracts expire on Dec. 31, although they have kept quiet about the disbandment.

"To be totally honest, we don't talk about the end," Yoon Ji-sung said in April, according to Metro. "To be completely, totally honest, we're thinking about the performance that's happening right away tomorrow instead."

Wanna One consists of Yoon, Ha Sung-woon, Hwang Min-hyun, Ong Seong-wu, Kim Jae-hwan, Daniel Kang, Park Ji-hoon, Park Woo-jin, Bae Jin-young, Lee Dae-hwi and Lai Guan-lin. The group is known for the singles "Energetic," "Beautiful," "Boomerang" and "Light."