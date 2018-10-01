iKon released the EP "New Kids: The Final" and a music video for "Goodbye Road" on Monday. File Photo by Kim Hee-chul/EPA

Oct. 1 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band iKon returned with new music Monday.

The K-pop group released the EP New Kids: The Final and an emotional music video for "Goodbye Road."

The video tells the story of a breakup. Jinhwan, Yunhyeong, Bobby, B.I, Donghyuk, Ju-ne and Chanwoo are shown performing coordinated dances.

"I think the song has a lonely mood that fits this weather well," Bobby said of "Goodbye Road" at a press conference Monday in Seoul, according to The Korea Herald.

"I tried to draw a picture of a person who walks his own way after saying goodbye to someone in my head," he added.

New Kids: The Final is the final installment in iKon's New Kids album series. The EP was preceded by New Kids: Begin, New Kids: Return and New Kids: Continue, which debuted in August.

"It's also a surprise to us that the new EP is out in such a short period of time," B.I said.

iKon was formed on the South Korean reality competition WIN: Who is Next and later appeared on Mix & Match. The group is known for the singles "My Type," "Apology" and "Love Scenario."