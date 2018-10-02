BTS attends the American Music Awards on November 19, 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 2 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band BTS will appear for the first time on The Graham Norton Show.

The K-pop group's agency, Big Hit Entertainment, confirmed BTS will perform on the Oct. 12 episode of the BBC talk show, according to Yonhap News Agency.

BTS will appear alongside actors Whoopi Goldberg, Rosamund Pike, Jamie Dornan and singer Harry Connick, Jr. The group will be in Europe from Oct. 9 to 20 as part of its Love Yourself world tour.

Metro reported BTS will perform its single "Idol." The song appears on BTS' album Love Yourself: Answer, which debuted in August.

BTS appeared on the U.S. talk shows The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon and Good Morning America last week. The group will perform in Chicago and New York this week before heading to London.