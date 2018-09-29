Trending Stories

Famous birthdays for Sept. 28: Naomi Watts, Brigitte Bardot
Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy sign on to 'Free Guy'
Goo Goo Dolls' John Rzeznik: 'Dizzy' tour a gift for 'hardcore' fans
'I-Land' with Kate Bosworth among new Netflix sci-fi series
Avril Lavigne goes to Iceland in 'Head Above Water' music video

Photo Gallery

 
International Day of Peace celebrations in Jerusalem

Latest News

Showtime cancels 'I'm Dying Up Here' after two seasons
U.S. consulate in Iraq shuts down over Iran-linked threat
Jada Pinkett Smith, Shonda Rhimes producing 'American Son' on Broadway
Eva Green, Marton Csokas to star in BBC drama 'The Luminaries'
18 states, D.C. support challenge to new asylum policy
 
Back to Article
/