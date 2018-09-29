Recording artist Drake appears backstage with his prizes at the annual Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on May 21, 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Country music star Carrie Underwood's Cry Pretty in the No. 1 album in the United States.

Coming in at No. 2 on Saturday's Billboard 200 chart is Eminem's Kamikaze, followed by 6LACK's East Atlanta Love Letter at No. 3, Drake's Scorpion at No. 4 and Travis Scott's Astroworld at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Post Malone's beerbongs & bentleys at No. 6, Ariana Grande's Sweetener at No. 7, Paul McCartney's Egypt Station at No. 8, Nicki Minaj's Queen at No. 9 and Juice WRLD's Goodbye & Good Riddance at No. 10.