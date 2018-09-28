Eddy Kim to release third EP in October

A post shared by 에디킴 (@soulquaker_) on Sep 2, 2018 at 7:00am PDT

Sept. 28 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Eddy Kim will release a new EP in October.

The Korea Herald reported Friday the 27-year-old K-pop star will return Oct. 11 with the new mini album Miles Apart.

Kim's agency, Mystic Entertainment, confirmed the news on its official Twitter account.

"Eddy Km announces the new mini album 'Miles Apart,'" the company wrote. "#2018.10.11 Coming #EddyKim #MilesApart #singersongwriter #3rdAlbum #comebackkpop."

Kim teased the EP with a promo image on Instagram. He thanked fans for their patience in the caption.

"Eddykim 3rd Mini Album [Miles Apart] 2018.10.11," the star wrote.

The Korea Herald said Miles Apart will feature six songs. The album reportedly has a breakup theme and will reflect Kim's unique style.

Kim came to fame on the Korean talent show Superstar K 4. He is known for the singles "The Manual," "My Love" and "Sweet Kiss Like Coffee," and last released the EP Sing Sing Sing in January 2015.