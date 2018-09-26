Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Girls' Generation singer Yuri is giving fans a glimpse of her debut solo EP.
The 28-year-old South Korean singer shared promo images and a schedule on the group's official Twitter account Wednesday.
Yuri will release the mini album The First Scene on Oct. 4. The promo images show the K-pop star striking a series of sultry poses.
"Yuri The First Mini Album 'The First Scene' 2018.10.04 6PM (KST) #YURI #GirlsGeneration #TheFirstScene," the post reads.
Yuri will release several more teaser images over the next week before sharing a music video teaser Tuesday, Oct. 2. She will promote the album at a showcase the same day as its release.
Yuri came to fame with the K-pop group Girls' Generation. She is part of the group's new subunit Oh!GG, which released its debut music video, "Lil' Touch," this month.