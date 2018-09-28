iKon released a third lyric narration video for "Goodbye Road" on Thursday. File Photo by Kim Hee-chul/EPA

Sept. 27 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band iKon is sharing a new teaser for its song "Goodbye Road."

The K-pop group released a third lyric narration video Friday featuring iKon members Bobby, Chanwoo and Yunhyeong.

The video shows Bobby, Chanwoo and Yunhyeong reading lyrics from "Goodbye Road." iKon previously shared clips of B.I and Ju-ne and Jinhwan and Donghyuk doing the same.

"Goodbye Road" will appear on iKon's forthcoming EP, New Kids: The Final, which debuts Oct. 1. iKon's agency, YG Entertainment, promoted the new lyric narration video on its official Twitter account Thursday.

"#iKON 'GOODBYE ROAD' LYRIC NARRATION VIDEO #3," the company wrote. "New EP Album '#NewKidsTheFinal' 2018.10.01 6PM #iKon #NewKidsTheFinal #GoodbyeRoad."

iKon was first introduced on the Korean reality competition WIN: Who is Next. The group is known for the singles "My Type," "Apology" and "Love Scenario," and last released the EP New Kids: Continue in August.