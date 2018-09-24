BTS attends the Billboard Music Awards on May 20. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

BTS speaks at United Nations headquarters in New York on Monday.

Sept. 24 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band BTS had another music video pass 200 million views on YouTube.

The K-pop group's agency, Big Hit Entertainment, confirmed BTS reached the milestone Monday with its video for "Spring Day," according to Yonhap News Agency.

"Spring Day" appears on the BTS album You Never Walk Alone, which debuted in February 2017. You Never Walk Alone is a repackage of the group's album Wings, and also includes the single "Not Today."

"Spring Day" is BTS' 10th music video to pass 200 million views on YouTube. The group previously reached the milestone with its videos for "Dope," "Fire," "Blood, Sweat & Tears," "DNA," "Not Today," Save Me," "Mic Drop" remix, "Boy in Luv" and "Fake Love."

BTS spoke Monday at U.N. headquarters in New York. The group helped launch the Generation Unlimited campaign with UNICEF, which aims to ensure that every young person is in education, learning, training or employment by 2030.

BTS will perform Tuesday on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon and Wednesday on Good Morning America before resuming its Love Yourself tour Friday in Newark, N.J. The tour is in support of the group's most recent album, Love Yourself: Answer.