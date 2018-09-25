EXO alum Tao teases music video with Diplo

A post shared by Z.TAO🔴黄子韬 (@hztttao) on Sep 4, 2018 at 8:13pm PDT

Sept. 25 (UPI) -- Former EXO member Tao is giving fans a glimpse of his music video with Diplo.

The 25-year-old Chinese singer, born Huang Zi Tao, shared a clip Tuesday from his "Stay Open" video.

The video shows Tao singing in a modern building with Asian design elements. The song features American DJ Diplo and Danish singer MØ.

Tao released the clip under his solo stage name, Z.Tao. He promoted the video in Instagram posts prior to its release.

"Stay Open MV 2018/9/25," the singer wrote Saturday.

Tao came to fame with the South Korean-Chinese boy band EXO. He released his debut solo EP, T.A.O., in July 2015, and filed a lawsuit against EXO's agency, S.M. Entertainment, the next month to release him from his contract.

South Korea's supreme court dismissed Tao's lawsuit against S.M. Entertainment in March.

"It has become clear that the exclusive contract between S.M. and Tao is valid and must be complied with," S.M. Entertainment said at the time.