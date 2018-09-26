BTS arrives for the annual American Music Awards on November 19. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

South Korean boy band BTS appeared on "The Tonight Show" where they imitated dance moves from the video game "Fortnite" alongside host Jimmy Fallon. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 26 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band BTS took over The Tonight Show and then Good Morning America, performing their hit single, "Idol," on both programs.

On The Tonight Show Tuesday, BTS also performed "I'm Fine" and tried their best alongside host Jimmy Fallon to imitate dance moves from popular video game Fortnite.

The Fortnite challenge involved the group and Fallon watching dance moves from the game before attempting to perform them including The Flapper, Electro Shuffle and Best Mates, among others.

BTS then performed together the Ride the Pony and attempted to teach Fallon the choreography behind "Idol."

Fallon interviewed the band with each member of BTS including RM, J-Hope, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, V, and Suga, getting to introduce themselves individually.

BTS discussed with Fallon about speaking in front of the United Nations, the best things they experienced in New York City and what the collective wants to accomplish in the future including going to the Grammy awards.

"I was like so nervous," RM said about the U.N. speech which was to promote their Speak Yourself message. "I was holding up the paper and you could see my hands shaking."

On Good Morning America Wednesday, BTS was surrounded by screaming fans as they took to the dance floor for "Idol." The performance featured BTS delivering a high-energy set that was full of highly-choreographed dance moves.

"You can't stop me lovin' myself," BTS sang.

BTS will be resuming their tour on Friday in Newark, N.J., in support of their most recent album, Love Yourself: Answer.