Walker Hayes, wife Laney on mourning baby: 'It's a process'

Walker Hayes (R) and Laney Hayes spoke out following the death of their newborn daughter in June. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Walker Hayes and his wife are still processing the death of their baby girl.

The 38-year-old country star and Laney Hayes spoke out in an interview with People published Wednesday following the death of their newborn daughter, Oakleigh Klover, in June.

"Laney and I have cried a lot, but one thing that makes me the happiest is how much love there has been around us," Hayes told the magazine.

Oakleigh died after Laney experienced a uterine rupture during labor. The rare event also put Laney's life at risk, and she underwent nearly two hours of surgery and massive blood transfusions.

"Surgery just never seemed to end," Hayes recalled.

Hayes and Laney spent the day with Oakleigh's body and buried their daughter following Laney's release from the hospital. Laney, who is parent to six other children with Hayes, was told she can no longer carry a pregnancy.

"[They] are more than enough to me," Laney said of her kids. "But I can also be sad about missing Oakleigh, just like they are. It's a process, and it will be forever."

Hayes had announced Oakleigh's death in an Instagram post June 6.

"It is with great sadness that Laney and I share with you the news that our sweet Oakleigh Klover Hayes was born this morning at the hospital and now is safely in heaven," he wrote at the time.

Hayes commemorated his baby girl the same month by getting a tattoo of her footprint.

"Thank you @zanependergast_tattoo for this. It is perfect," he wrote.