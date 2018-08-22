Whitney Port will appear in MTV's reboot of "The Hills." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Former The Hills star Whitney Port is joining the show's reboot.

The 33-year-old television personality confirmed in an Instagram post Tuesday that she will star on the new MTV series The Hills: New Beginnings.

Port shared a throwback photo of herself wearing a black sequin dress and smokey eye makeup. She poked fun at her look in the caption.

"Throw back to my first VMAs look. Good thing I get to go back and make up for my insane looks on #thehills on the NEW HILLS REBOOT," the star wrote. "Maybe they'll let me out of the fashion closet this time. #mtv."

MTV announced plans for the reboot Sunday at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards. Several former Hills stars, including Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt and Audrina Patridge, reunited at the awards show, and have since confirmed their involvement.

The Hollywood Reporter said Tuesday Brody Jenner is also in talks to return. Lauren Conrad and Kristin Cavallari are not expected to take part.

Port starred in Seasons 1 through 4 of The Hills, which originally had a six-season run from 2006 to 2010.