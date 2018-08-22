Nicki Minaj postpones North American portion of tour

Nicki Minaj attends the Costume Institute Benefit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nicki Minaj canceled the first leg of her "NickiHndrxx" tour with Future. File Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Nicki Minaj is postponing the North American portion of her upcoming tour.

Rolling Stone confirmed Tuesday the 35-year-old rapper canceled the first leg of her NickiHndrxx tour with Future.

Live Nation announced the news Monday evening following Minaj's performance Sunday at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards.

"Following her unforgettable VMA performance, Nicki Minaj has decided to reevaluate elements of production on the NickiHndrxx Tour," a rep told E! News.

"The outing will now kick off in Europe this coming February as planned. Nicki has decided to contribute more time to rehearsal ahead of the tour's launch to make certain her fans get the absolute best quality show that they deserve," the rep explained.

Minaj now plans to start the North American portion of the tour in May 2019. Future will leave the tour due to scheduling conflicts.

"Future and I will now start the European leg of our tour first, so those dates will stay exactly the same," Minaj said in a Twitter video Wednesday.

"The U.S. leg of the tour will now start in May," she confirmed. "Because of that, with Future's schedule, I may have to take another co-headliner, or I may just do it like I did with the Pinkprint Tour ... [and] just have like three or four opening acts."

Minaj and Future were to begin the NickiHndrxx tour Sept. 21 in Baltimore, Md. Page Six said Tuesday ticket sales have been disappointing.