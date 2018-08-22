Trending Stories

BTS shares track list for 'Love Yourself: Answer'
Noah Cyrus, boyfriend Lil Xan release new single
MTV VMAs: Camila Cabello, Cardi B win big
Normani thanks Nicki Minaj for support after Tiffany Haddish diss
Oh My Girl to return with new music in September

Photo Gallery

 
Evangeline Lilly, Paul Rudd attend 'Ant-Man' premiere in Tokyo

Latest News

Nicki Minaj postpones North American portion of tour
Brendan Fraser joins cast of DC's 'Doom Patrol'
Indianapolis Colts re-sign RB Tion Green, waive-injured RB Josh Ferguson
Universal flu vaccine shows shows potential in tests with animals
Robin Thicke expecting baby No. 2 with April Love Geary
 
Back to Article
/