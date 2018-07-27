Home / Entertainment News / Music

BTS: 'Love Yourself: Answer' tops 1.5M in preorder sales in Korea

By Annie Martin Follow @littlemannie   |  July 27, 2018 at 1:54 PM
July 27 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band BTS has topped over 1.5 million in preorder sales in Korea for its new album.

The K-pop group achieved its highest number of preorder sales in the country with the forthcoming album Love Yourself: Answer, according to The Korea Herald.

BTS' agency, Big Hit Entertainment, confirmed Love Yourself: Answer had a total of 1,511,910 in preorder sales. Preorders for the album began July 19 and ended Tuesday.

In addition, Love Yourself: Answer reached No. 1 among Amazon music preorders last week. The album remains the most sought-after record in the company's CD & Vinyl category.

BTS is also celebrating a new YouTube milestone. The group had a fifth music video, "Mic Drop" remix featuring Steve Aoki, pass 300 million views on the site Thursday.

BTS announced plans for Love Yourself: Answer earlier this month. The album will debut Aug. 24, and is the third and final installment in the group's Love Yourself series.

