BTS' 'Mic Drop' remix video passes 300M views on YouTube

July 26 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band BTS had another music video pass 300 million views on YouTube.

Soompi said the K-pop group reached the milestone Thursday with its "Mic Drop" remix video featuring Steve Aoki.

The "Mic Drop" remix video debuted in November. The original version of the song appears on the boy band's EP Love Yourself: Her, which was released in September.

"Mic Drop" remix is BTS' fifth music video to pass 300 million views on YouTube. The group previously reached the milestone with its videos for "DNA," "Fire," Dope" and "Blood Sweat & Tears."

Love Yourself: Her is the first album in BTS' Love Yourself series. The boy band released a followup, Love Yourself: Tear, in May, which is spending its ninth consecutive week on the Billboard 200.

BTS announced plans this month for a third and final installment, Love Yourself: Answer. The album will debut Aug. 24, and reached No. 1 among Amazon music pre-orders last week.