BTS spends 9th consecutive week on Billboard 200

July 25 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band BTS is spending another week on the Billboard 200.

The K-pop group's third studio album, Love Yourself: Tear, ranked No. 49 on the chart ending July 28.

The July 28 chart marks the ninth consecutive week Love Yourself: Tear has appeared on the Billboard 200. The album debuted at No. 1 on the chart following its release May 18.

BTS also appeared on several other Billboard charts. The group topped the Social 50 chart for the 54th week in a row, ranked No. 5 on the Independent Albums chart and took the 12th spot in Top Album Sales.

BTS announced plans this month to release the third and final album in its Love Yourself series, Love Yourself: Answer, Aug. 24. The album reached No. 1 among Amazon music pre-orders last week.