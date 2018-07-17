BTS to release new album 'Love Yourself: Answer'

July 17 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band BTS will release a new album in August.

The K-pop group will return Aug. 24 with the album Love Yourself: Answer, according to The Korea Herald.

Love Yourself: Answer will feature seven new songs and depict the group "facing the truth about themselves" after a breakup. BTS confirmed plans for the album in a tweet Monday.

"#BTS Love YOURSELF 'Answer,'" the group wrote.

Love Yourself: Answer will be the third and final installment in BTS' Love Yourself album series. The group released the EP Love Yourself: Her in September, and followed up with the album Love Yourself: Tear in May.

Love Yourself: Tear debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in June, making BTS the first K-pop group to top the chart. The album's single "Fake Love" debuted at No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 the same month, fulfilling one of BTS' goals for 2018.