Home / Entertainment News / Music

BTS to release new album 'Love Yourself: Answer'

By Annie Martin Follow @littlemannie   |  July 17, 2018 at 1:59 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
1 of 3
| License Photo

July 17 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band BTS will release a new album in August.

The K-pop group will return Aug. 24 with the album Love Yourself: Answer, according to The Korea Herald.

Love Yourself: Answer will feature seven new songs and depict the group "facing the truth about themselves" after a breakup. BTS confirmed plans for the album in a tweet Monday.

"#BTS Love YOURSELF 'Answer,'" the group wrote.

Love Yourself: Answer will be the third and final installment in BTS' Love Yourself album series. The group released the EP Love Yourself: Her in September, and followed up with the album Love Yourself: Tear in May.

Love Yourself: Tear debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in June, making BTS the first K-pop group to top the chart. The album's single "Fake Love" debuted at No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 the same month, fulfilling one of BTS' goals for 2018.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Madonna posts rare photo with all six kids Madonna posts rare photo with all six kids
Cardi B, Offset cozy up during doctor's visit with daughter Cardi B, Offset cozy up during doctor's visit with daughter
WWE Raw: Reigns fights to face Lesnar, Rousey ambushes Bliss WWE Raw: Reigns fights to face Lesnar, Rousey ambushes Bliss
San Diego Comic-Con 2018: What to expect San Diego Comic-Con 2018: What to expect
WWE Extreme Rules: Lashley defeats Reigns, Rousey attacks WWE Extreme Rules: Lashley defeats Reigns, Rousey attacks