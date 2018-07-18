Michelle Williams says she 'sought help' for mental health issues

July 18 (UPI) -- Michelle Williams says she recently "sought help" for mental health issues.

The 37-year-old singer spoke out in an Instagram post Tuesday following reports she is being treated for depression.

"For years I have dedicated myself to increasing awareness of mental health and empowering people to recognize when it's time to seek help, support and guidance from those that love and care for your wellbeing," Williams wrote.

"I recently listened to the same advice I have given to thousands around the world and sought help from a great team of healthcare professionals," she said.

"Today I proudly, happily and healthily stand here as someone who will continue to always lead by example as I tirelessly advocate for the betterment of those in need," the star added.

A post shared by Michelle Williams (@michellewilliams) on Jul 17, 2018 at 12:01pm PDT

TMZ reported Tuesday that Williams had checked into a mental health facility outside Los Angeles to seek help for depression. Sources said the star had been at the facility for several days.

Williams went public with her longtime battle with depression in an interview with The Talk in October.

"I didn't know until I was in my 30s what was going on," the singer said. "I just thought it was growing pains. I just thought, 'I'm turning into a woman.' I've been suffering since the ages of between 13 and 15."

"It got really, really bad ... to the point I was suicidal," she added. "I was to that place where it got so dark and heavy because sometimes you feel like, 'I'm the provider. I take care of people. I'm not supposed to be feeling this way. What do I do?' and I wanted out."

Williams came to fame with the girl group Destiny's Child, and has since pursued a solo career. She last released the album Journey to Freedom in September 2014.