Becca Kufrin defends Tia Booth after Colton Underwood drama

July 18 (UPI) -- Becca Kufrin is standing by Tia Booth following drama over Colton Underwood.

The 28-year-old Bachelorette Season 14 star spoke out Tuesday after Booth faced backlash for sharing her feelings for Underwood, a contestant on Kufrin's season who was eliminated on Monday's episode.

Kufrin defended Booth, her friend and fellow Bachelor Season 22 contestant, in a post on Instagram Stories. Some had criticized Booth for not speaking up sooner, while others accused her of purposely sabotaging Underwood's chance with Kufrin.

"Tia and I went on a tv show for the chance at love that would be portrayed to the world, but that doesn't mean we signed up for others to make such harsh judgements based upon what is shown in only two hours and to spew hatred without actually getting to know us for who we are," Kufrin wrote.

"Tia is a kind, strong, upfront, funny, spunky and caring woman. She has a huge heart and if anyone sat down with her for three minutes they would realize that. Yes, we are still friends and my friendships are one of the things I hold most dear," she said. "If I can let it go and move on from one conversation then I sure hope everyone else can too."

Underwood had a fling with Booth in January prior to his appearance on The Bachelorette, and let Kufrin know in Episode 2. Booth denied having feelings for Underwood in Episode 3, but came forward on Monday's episode.

Underwood discussed the situation on The Ben & Ashley I. Almost Famous podcast following his elimination.

"I don't know if we can completely say my future with Becca was ended 100 percent on Tia," he said. "I'm sure that that was a heavy portion of why my future with Becca was ended, so yeah, of course I was sad. I was disappointed, I was frustrated."

Underwood will reunite with Booth on Bachelor in Paradise Season 5, which premieres Aug. 7.