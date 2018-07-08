Home / Entertainment News / Music

Halsey cries on stage singing 'Him & I' after breakup with G-Eazy

By Karen Butler  |  Updated July 8, 2018 at 1:09 PM
July 8 (UPI) -- Singer-songwriter Halsey cried onstage this weekend during a Michigan concert as she performed "Him & I," a ballad she previously sang with her ex-boyfriend, G-Eazy.

E! News said Friday's set at the Common Ground Music Festival in Lansing was the first time she sang publicly since announcing she and 29-year-old rapper-producer G-Eazy had split up after about a year of dating.

Video posted on TMZ showed Halsey, 23, wiping tears from her eyes as she sang the hit they made together.

G-Eazy said last week he and Halsey were working on new music when they ended their romance.

