G-Eazy 'made a couple' new records with Halsey prior to split

July 6 (UPI) -- G-Eazy was working on new music with Halsey prior to their split.

Billboard published an interview with the 29-year-old rapper and producer Friday that was conducted just days before he and Halsey called it quits.

G-Eazy, born Gerald Gillum, released the single "Him & I" with Halsey in December. He discussed his new projects with the 23-year-old singer in the interview, voicing his love and respect for her as an artist.

"We were just in the studio the other night and we made a couple records. She's one of the most talented people in music," the star said.

"I told you how much I love collaborating but when you get to collaborate with the person you're in love with and share this experience of making a song and performing a song ... that's really dope," he added.

G-Eazy said he and Halsey "look out for each other," despite not always seeing eye-to-eye in the studio.

"I mean we challenge each other. We challenge each other in good ways, and we both want each other to win. At the end of the day, that's the most important thing," he said.

Halsey announced her split from G-Eazy in an Instagram Stories post Tuesday after a year of dating.

"I feel the need to inform my fans. G-Eazy and I are taking some time apart. I'm eager to continue the upcoming passage of time dedicating myself to my art and my career and the duration of my tour. I wish him the best," she said, according to TMZ.