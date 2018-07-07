Home / Entertainment News / Music

Panic! at the Disco's 'Pray for the Wicked' tops the U.S. album chart

By Karen Butler  |  July 7, 2018 at 9:26 AM
July 7 (UPI) -- Panic! at the Disco's Pray for the Wicked is No. 1 on the U.S. album chart.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 is XXXTENTACION's ?, followed by Post Malone's beerbongs & bentleys at No. 3, The Carters' Everything is Love at No. 4 and XXXTENTACION's 17 at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Dan & Shay's self-titled album at No. 6, Juice WRLD's Goodbye & Good Riddance at No. 7, Cardi B's Invasion of Privacy at No. 8, The Greatest Showman film soundtrack at No. 9 and 5 Seconds of Summer's Youngblood at No. 10.

