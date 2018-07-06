iKon films music video for comeback single

July 6 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band iKon is filming its new music video.

YG Entertainment CEO Yang Hyun-suk shared a teaser video from the set Thursday on Instagram.

The clip shows Jinhwan, Yunhyeong, Bobby, B.I, Donghyuk, Ju-ne and Chanwoo lying in a circle on the ground. The scene will appear in the K-pop stars' music video for their comeback single.

"#iKON #IN_THE_MIDDLE_OF_MV_SHOOT_FOR_NEW_SONG #YG," Yang captioned the post.

The new single will mark iKon's first release since the album Return, which debuted in January. The album reached No. 4 on the Billboard World Albums chart, and includes the single "Love Scenario."

iKon debuted in 2015 after appearing on the Korean reality competitions WIN: Who is Next and Mix & Match. The group is known for the singles "My Type," "Apology" and "#WYD."