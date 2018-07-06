Home / Entertainment News / Music

iKon films music video for comeback single

By Annie Martin Follow @littlemannie   |  July 6, 2018 at 1:32 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

July 6 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band iKon is filming its new music video.

YG Entertainment CEO Yang Hyun-suk shared a teaser video from the set Thursday on Instagram.

The clip shows Jinhwan, Yunhyeong, Bobby, B.I, Donghyuk, Ju-ne and Chanwoo lying in a circle on the ground. The scene will appear in the K-pop stars' music video for their comeback single.

"#iKON #IN_THE_MIDDLE_OF_MV_SHOOT_FOR_NEW_SONG #YG," Yang captioned the post.

The new single will mark iKon's first release since the album Return, which debuted in January. The album reached No. 4 on the Billboard World Albums chart, and includes the single "Love Scenario."

iKon debuted in 2015 after appearing on the Korean reality competitions WIN: Who is Next and Mix & Match. The group is known for the singles "My Type," "Apology" and "#WYD."

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
David Foster's daughters Sara, Erin react to his new engagement David Foster's daughters Sara, Erin react to his new engagement
Willow Palin celebrates at bachelorette party with mom, sisters Willow Palin celebrates at bachelorette party with mom, sisters
Michael Buble expecting daughter with Luisana Lopilato Michael Buble expecting daughter with Luisana Lopilato
Tina Turner's son Craig dead of apparent suicide Tina Turner's son Craig dead of apparent suicide
Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith no longer say they're 'married' Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith no longer say they're 'married'