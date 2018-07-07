Dobre Brothers' anti-bullying video 'Stop That' goes viral

July 7 (UPI) -- A music video by social media stars Dobre Brothers has gotten more than 2 million views since it was posted on YouTube Thursday.

In "Stop That," the online celebrities are seen offering simple, positive advice to a diverse group of children in school rooms and on playgrounds. The message is simple, but powerful: be kind to others, do what you love and believe in yourself.

"This song goes out to anyone who thinks they don't matter. Just want to let you know that you do," the lyrics say. "Think you ain't good enough? Stop that. Think you ain't beautiful? Stop that. Think you ain't worth it? Stop that. Think you ain't loved for? Stop that."

Lucas, Marcus, Cyrus and Darius Dobre are the sons of Romanian gymnast and Olympic medalist Aurelia Dobre. They have about 18 million social-media followers.