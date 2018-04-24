Janelle Monae announces 'Dirty Computer' tour, releases music video

April 24 (UPI) -- Janelle Monae has announced a North American tour in support of her first new album in five years, called Dirty Computer.

The tour is set to begin June 11 at King County's Maymoor Park in Seattle before wrapping up Aug. 4 at the Tabernacle performing arts theater in Atlanta. The singer will also be making stops in cities such as Los Angeles, Denver, Chicago, Detroit, Nashville, New York, Boston and Miami among others.

Tickets go on sale for the general public on May 2 through LiveNation. Monae said on Instagram that a pre-sale will begin on Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time.

"I am excited to announce the #DirtyComputer is going on Tour!!!" the singer said alongside a poster for the tour. "Every online ticket purchased includes a digital copy of my new album, #DirtyComputer. Out everywhere FRIDAY! More tour dates coming ..." she continued.

Monae also released a new music video Monday for her song "I Like That," which will appear on her new album. The clip features multiple clones of Monae performing inside of an auditorium before she sings inside of a white bathtub.

The video for "I Like That" follows the release of visuals for other Dirty Computer singles "Make Me Feel," "Django Jane" and "Pynk."