Beyonce, Solange fall onstage at Coachella

April 23 (UPI) -- Beyonce fell onstage during her second Coachella performance while dancing with her sister Solange.

Beyonce was seen Saturday attempting to pick up Solange as the two embraced each other during a dance-off to "Get Me Bodied." The siblings fell over and started laughing and kicking their feet in the air before continuing on with the show.

"Give it up for my sister!" Beyonce said after recovering. Video of the fall, taken by members of the audience, feature concertgoers laughing along with the sisters at the accident.

Beyonce's second Coachella outing featured the singer debuting a new set of costumes, including a yellow sweatshirt and a glitter-based ensemble worn by Destiny's Child. Beyonce was also joined onstage by J Balvin to perform their song "Mi Gente."

Beyonce, following Coachella, will be embarking on a stadium world tour with her husband, Jay-Z, on June 6.