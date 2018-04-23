Home / Entertainment News / Music

Beyonce, Solange fall onstage at Coachella

By Wade Sheridan  |  April 23, 2018 at 9:17 AM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
1 of 2
| License Photo

April 23 (UPI) -- Beyonce fell onstage during her second Coachella performance while dancing with her sister Solange.

Beyonce was seen Saturday attempting to pick up Solange as the two embraced each other during a dance-off to "Get Me Bodied." The siblings fell over and started laughing and kicking their feet in the air before continuing on with the show.

"Give it up for my sister!" Beyonce said after recovering. Video of the fall, taken by members of the audience, feature concertgoers laughing along with the sisters at the accident.

Beyonce's second Coachella outing featured the singer debuting a new set of costumes, including a yellow sweatshirt and a glitter-based ensemble worn by Destiny's Child. Beyonce was also joined onstage by J Balvin to perform their song "Mi Gente."

Beyonce, following Coachella, will be embarking on a stadium world tour with her husband, Jay-Z, on June 6.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Mike Myers on Verne Troyer's death: 'I hope he is in a better place' Mike Myers on Verne Troyer's death: 'I hope he is in a better place'
It's a boy: Kate Middleton gives birth to third child It's a boy: Kate Middleton gives birth to third child
Leslie Charleson takes break from 'General Hospital' due to injury Leslie Charleson takes break from 'General Hospital' due to injury
Famous birthdays for April 21: James McAvoy, Queen Elizabeth II Famous birthdays for April 21: James McAvoy, Queen Elizabeth II
Famous birthdays for April 23: John Cena, Chloe Kim Famous birthdays for April 23: John Cena, Chloe Kim