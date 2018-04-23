Home / Entertainment News / Music

Judas Priest, Deep Purple announce joint North American tour

By Wade Sheridan  |  April 23, 2018 at 1:47 PM
April 23 (UPI) -- Judas Priest has joined forces with Deep Purple for a joint North American tour.

The tour begins Aug. 21 at the Riverbend Music Center in Cincinnati before wrapping up Sept. 30 at the Toyota Amphitheatre in Wheatland, Calif. The bands will be performing in 25 cities, including Chicago, Detroit, Montreal, Atlanta, Denver and San Diego.

Tickets for the general public go on sale at 10 a.m. April 27 through LiveNation.

Judas Priest released their 18th studio album , Firepower, in March. The project debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 charts, making it Judas Priest's highest charting album in the United States. Deep Purple's latest album inFinite, was released in April 2017.

Judas Priest was nominated to join the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame class of 2018, however, they did not make the final cut. Deep Purple was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2016.

