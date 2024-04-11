Donald Trump biopic, Coppola's 'Megalopolis' lead Cannes lineup

1 of 5 | Jeremy Strong (L) and Sebastian Stan star in "The Apprentice." Photo courtesy of Apprentice Productions Ontario INc./profile Productions 2 APS/Tailored Films Ltd.

April 11 (UPI) -- The Cannes Film Festival announced the films for its festival Thursday. The festival runs May 14 to 25. The Apprentice , a film about young Donald Trump starring Sebastian Stan as Trump, Jeremy Strong as Roy Cohn, Martin Donovan as Fred Trump Sr. and Maria Bakalova as Ivana, is among those competing. Ali Abassi directs Gabe Sherman's script. Advertisement

Francis Ford Coppola's Megalopolis, starring Adam Driver and Yorgos Lanthimos' Kinds of Kindness, starring Emma Stone, also are screening. Andrea Arnold's Bird, Sean Baker's Anora, Paul Schrader's Oh Canada and Paolo Sorrentino's Parthenope are also among the selections.

Cannes previously announced premieres of Furiosa, The Second Act out of competition and Horizon: An American Saga.

The complete competition lineup also includes Motel Destino, Emilia Perez, The Shrouds, The Substance, Grand Tour, Marcello Mio, Feng Liu Yi Dai, All We Imagine As Light, L'Amour Ouf, Diamant Brut, Limonov-The Ballad and Pigen Med Nalen.

The Un Certain Regard series includes six first films out of 15. The festival also includes four midnight screenings, five special screenings and several Cannes premieres.