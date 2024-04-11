Trending
Advertisement
Movies
April 11, 2024 / 4:56 PM

Donald Trump biopic, Coppola's 'Megalopolis' lead Cannes lineup

By Fred Topel
Jeremy Strong (L) and Sebastian Stan star in "The Apprentice." Photo courtesy of Apprentice Productions Ontario INc./profile Productions 2 APS/Tailored Films Ltd.
1 of 5 | Jeremy Strong (L) and Sebastian Stan star in "The Apprentice." Photo courtesy of Apprentice Productions Ontario INc./profile Productions 2 APS/Tailored Films Ltd.

April 11 (UPI) -- The Cannes Film Festival announced the films for its festival Thursday. The festival runs May 14 to 25.

The Apprentice , a film about young Donald Trump starring Sebastian Stan as Trump, Jeremy Strong as Roy Cohn, Martin Donovan as Fred Trump Sr. and Maria Bakalova as Ivana, is among those competing. Ali Abassi directs Gabe Sherman's script.

Advertisement

Francis Ford Coppola's Megalopolis, starring Adam Driver and Yorgos Lanthimos' Kinds of Kindness, starring Emma Stone, also are screening. Andrea Arnold's Bird, Sean Baker's Anora, Paul Schrader's Oh Canada and Paolo Sorrentino's Parthenope are also among the selections.

Cannes previously announced premieres of Furiosa, The Second Act out of competition and Horizon: An American Saga.

The complete competition lineup also includes Motel Destino, Emilia Perez, The Shrouds, The Substance, Grand Tour, Marcello Mio, Feng Liu Yi Dai, All We Imagine As Light, L'Amour Ouf, Diamant Brut, Limonov-The Ballad and Pigen Med Nalen.

The Un Certain Regard series includes six first films out of 15. The festival also includes four midnight screenings, five special screenings and several Cannes premieres.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Alexa and Carlos PenaVega star in 'Mr. Manhattan'
Movies // 1 hour ago
Alexa and Carlos PenaVega star in 'Mr. Manhattan'
April 11 (UPI) -- Great American PureFlix announced the new movie "Mr. Manhattan" Thursday. Starring Alex and Carlos PenaVega, "Mr. Manhattan" premieres May 24.
Jim Henson documentary from Ron Howard coming May 31 on Disney+
Movies // 3 hours ago
Jim Henson documentary from Ron Howard coming May 31 on Disney+
April 11 (UPI) -- Disney+ announced Thursday that a new documentary, "Jim Henson: Idea Man," will premiere May 31. Ron Howard directs and produces.
'IF': Ryan Reynolds helps imaginary friends in final trailer
Movies // 4 hours ago
'IF': Ryan Reynolds helps imaginary friends in final trailer
April 11 (UPI) -- "IF," a fantasy film directed by John Krasinski and starring Ryan Reynolds, opens in May.
'Bob Marley: One Love' coming Friday to Paramount+
Movies // 5 hours ago
'Bob Marley: One Love' coming Friday to Paramount+
April 11 (UPI) -- "Bob Marley: One Love," a biopic starring Kingsley Ben-Adir as Bob Marley, will start streaming on Paramount+.
'Speak No Evil' trailer: James McAvoy stars in horror remake
Movies // 7 hours ago
'Speak No Evil' trailer: James McAvoy stars in horror remake
April 11 (UPI) -- "Speak No Evil," a psychological horror film starring James McAvoy, opens in September.
Ronald Reagan film highlights 'very private side,' star Dennis Quaid says
Movies // 7 hours ago
Ronald Reagan film highlights 'very private side,' star Dennis Quaid says
LOS ANGELES, April 11 (UPI) -- Dennis Quaid discussed his approach to playing Ronald Reagan in the upcoming film, in theaters Aug. 30, focusing on the actor and former president's private side.
Ice Spice to make acting debut in Spike Lee film
Movies // 7 hours ago
Ice Spice to make acting debut in Spike Lee film
April 11 (UPI) -- Ice Spice will appear in "High and Low," Spike Lee's reimagining of the Akira Kurosawa crime thriller.
Johnny Knoxville embraced 'Sweet Dreams' sobriety, softball story
Movies // 11 hours ago
Johnny Knoxville embraced 'Sweet Dreams' sobriety, softball story
LOS ANGELES, April 11 (UPI) -- Johnny Knoxville and writer/director Lije Sarki discuss balancing comedy, drama and softball in "Sweet Dreams," in theaters Friday.
Wagner Moura calls 'Civil War' tribute to war reporters
Movies // 12 hours ago
Wagner Moura calls 'Civil War' tribute to war reporters
LOS ANGELES, April 11 (UPI) -- Actor Wager Moura says "Civil War," in theaters Friday, pays tribute to war correspondents even though it depicts a fictional civil war.
'The Blair Witch Project' reboot in the works at Lionsgate, Blumhouse
Movies // 1 day ago
'The Blair Witch Project' reboot in the works at Lionsgate, Blumhouse
April 10 (UPI) -- Lionsgate and Blumhouse will reimagine the 1999 horror film "The Blair Witch Project."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Famous birthdays for April 11: Joel Grey, Milly Alcock
Famous birthdays for April 11: Joel Grey, Milly Alcock
'Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin' Season 2 premieres May 9 with new subtitle
'Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin' Season 2 premieres May 9 with new subtitle
Movie review: 'Civil War' an effective thriller, lacks political bite
Movie review: 'Civil War' an effective thriller, lacks political bite
Ronald Reagan film highlights 'very private side,' star Dennis Quaid says
Ronald Reagan film highlights 'very private side,' star Dennis Quaid says
'Dark Matter' trailer: Joel Edgerton, Jennifer Connelly star in sci-fi thriller
'Dark Matter' trailer: Joel Edgerton, Jennifer Connelly star in sci-fi thriller
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement