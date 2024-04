Léa Seydoux stars in "The Second Act," a new film that will open the Cannes Film Festival. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 3 (UPI) -- French comedy Le Deuxième Acte (The Second Act) will open the 2024 Cannes Film Festival. Organizers announced in a press release Wednesday that the new film from director Quentin Dupieux will launch the festival's 77th edition in May. Advertisement

The Second Act will screen Out of Competition on May 14 and open in French theaters the same day.

Dupieux will attend the premiere with cast members Léa Seydoux, Vincent Lindon, Louis Garre and Raphaël Quenard.

#LeDeuxièmeActe (#SecondAct), Quentin Dupieux's latest comedy will open #Cannes2024 in a world premiere, on May 14th! ️ Léa Seydoux, Vincent Lindon, Louis Garrel and Raphaël Quenard headline the 13th comedy from the prolific French director! More info ►... pic.twitter.com/6PDVtfbWbZ— Festival de Cannes (@Festival_Cannes) April 3, 2024

The Second Act is described as "a road movie" and "a new mise en abyme around acting."

"Florence wants to introduce David, the man she's madly in love with, to her father Guillaume. But David isn't attracted to Florence and wants to throw her into the arms of his friend Willy. The four characters meet in a restaurant in the middle of nowhere," an official synopsis reads.

Dupieux is known for such films as Rubber, Yannick and Daaaaaalí!. His 2022 feature Smoking Causes Coughing previously screened at Cannes.

Furiosa, a prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road directed by George Miller and starring Anya Taylor-Joy, was previously announced to screen at Cannes this year.