April 4 (UPI) -- Vertical released the trailer for Poolman on Thursday. The film opens in theaters May 10. Poolman marks Chris Pine's directorial debut. Pine also stars as the title poolman. Advertisement

Darren Barrenman (Pine) cleans a motel pool and attends city council meetings. When he gets a chance to take down the councilman who keeps rejecting his ideas. Darren gets in over his head.

The trailer also showcases the ensemble cast including Annette Bening, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Danny DeVito and DeWanda Wise. Stephen Tobolowski, Clancy Brown, John Ortiz and Ray Wise also star.

Pine cowrote the film with Ian Gotler. Pine and Gotler produced with Stacey Sher and Pine's Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins.

Poolman premiered at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival. It went on to play BFI London.