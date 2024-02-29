Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Feb. 29, 2024 / 3:58 PM

'Tron: Ares' reveals first pic of Jared Leto in costume

By Fred Topel
Jared Leto stars as Ares in "Tron: Ares." Photo courtesy of Disney
1 of 6 | Jared Leto stars as Ares in "Tron: Ares." Photo courtesy of Disney

Feb. 29 (UPI) -- Disney released the first photo from Tron: Ares on Thursday. The film is in production in Vancouver.

The photo shows Jared Leto in costume as the computer program, Ares.

Advertisement

1982's Tron introduced the digital world inside computers. Human actors portrayed computer programs battling one another on light cycles and with flying discs.

2010's Tron: Legacy returned to the digital world. Jeff Bridges reprised his role as programmer Kevin Flynn, and Bruce Boxleitner as programmer Alan Bradley and his digital counterpart Tron.

Ares brings the programs out into the real world. Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Hasan Minhaj, Jodie Turner-Smith, Arturo Castro, Cameron Monaghan and Gillian Anderson star.

Joaquim Rønning directs.

Disney will release Tron: Ares in 2025.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Musica' trailer shows Rudy Mancuso fall for Camila Mendes
Movies // 4 hours ago
'Musica' trailer shows Rudy Mancuso fall for Camila Mendes
Feb. 29 (UPI) -- "Música," a romantic comedy starring Rudy Mancuso and Camila Mendes, is coming to Prime Video.
'The Bikeriders' trailer: Tom Hardy, Austin Butler form 1960s motorcycle club
Movies // 4 hours ago
'The Bikeriders' trailer: Tom Hardy, Austin Butler form 1960s motorcycle club
Feb. 29 (UPI) -- "The Bikeriders," a new film starring Tom Hardy, Austin Butler and Jodie Comer, opens in June.
'Little Wing': Brian Cox, Brooklynn Prince bond in trailer for new film
Movies // 5 hours ago
'Little Wing': Brian Cox, Brooklynn Prince bond in trailer for new film
Feb. 29 (UPI) -- "Little Wing," a new film starring Brian Cox, Brooklynn Prince and Kelly Reilly, is coming to Prime Video.
Denis Villeneuve: 'Dune' sequel 'more muscular' than first
Movies // 11 hours ago
Denis Villeneuve: 'Dune' sequel 'more muscular' than first
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 29 (UPI) -- Director Denis Villeneuve discusses the making of "Dune: Part Two" in a Zoom press conference.
'The Crow' remake: Bill Skarsgard, FKA twigs get close in first photos
Movies // 1 day ago
'The Crow' remake: Bill Skarsgard, FKA twigs get close in first photos
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Bill Skarsgård and FKA twigs play Eric Draven and Shelly Webster in "The Crow," a reimagining of the James O'Barr graphic novel and 1994 film.
Oscar-nominee 'Anatomy of Fall' coming to Hulu March 22
Movies // 1 day ago
Oscar-nominee 'Anatomy of Fall' coming to Hulu March 22
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Hulu announced the streaming date for Oscar-nominee "Anatomy of a Fall" on Wednesday. The film hits the streaming service March 22.
'Poor Things' coming to Hulu in March
Movies // 1 day ago
'Poor Things' coming to Hulu in March
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- "Poor Things," a film directed by Yorgos Lanthimos and starring Emma Stone, will start streaming on Hulu.
Tom Hanks to narrate 'Bloody Hundreth' documentary for Apple TV+
Movies // 1 day ago
Tom Hanks to narrate 'Bloody Hundreth' documentary for Apple TV+
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ announced the documentary "The Bloody Hundreth" following the premiere of its World War II drama "Masters of the Air."
Auli'i Cravalho to return for 'Moana 2'
Movies // 1 day ago
Auli'i Cravalho to return for 'Moana 2'
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Auli'i Cravalho will reprise the voice of Moana in the upcoming animated sequel at Disney.
Michael Jackson biopic casts Jackson 5 siblings
Movies // 1 day ago
Michael Jackson biopic casts Jackson 5 siblings
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Lionsgate and Universal Pictures International announced the eight actors portraying Michael Jackson's four brothers in the biopic "Michael" on Tuesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Pro wrestler Mike 'Virgil' Jones dies at 61 after suffering strokes, dementia
Pro wrestler Mike 'Virgil' Jones dies at 61 after suffering strokes, dementia
Anna Sawai, Cosmo Jarvis looked to parents to portray 'Shogun' characters
Anna Sawai, Cosmo Jarvis looked to parents to portray 'Shogun' characters
John Larroquette: 'Night Court' revival as sentimental as original
John Larroquette: 'Night Court' revival as sentimental as original
Comedian, 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' star Richard Lewis dies
Comedian, 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' star Richard Lewis dies
Celebrities mourn death of Richard Lewis: 'Just beloved by everyone'
Celebrities mourn death of Richard Lewis: 'Just beloved by everyone'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement