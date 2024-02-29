1 of 6 | Jared Leto stars as Ares in "Tron: Ares." Photo courtesy of Disney

Feb. 29 (UPI) -- Disney released the first photo from Tron: Ares on Thursday. The film is in production in Vancouver. The photo shows Jared Leto in costume as the computer program, Ares. Advertisement

1982's Tron introduced the digital world inside computers. Human actors portrayed computer programs battling one another on light cycles and with flying discs.

2010's Tron: Legacy returned to the digital world. Jeff Bridges reprised his role as programmer Kevin Flynn, and Bruce Boxleitner as programmer Alan Bradley and his digital counterpart Tron.

Ares brings the programs out into the real world. Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Hasan Minhaj, Jodie Turner-Smith, Arturo Castro, Cameron Monaghan and Gillian Anderson star.

Joaquim Rønning directs.

Disney will release Tron: Ares in 2025.