1 of 5 | James Monroe Iglehart of "Aladdin," winner of Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical, holds his Tony Award in the press room during Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York City in 2014. The Disney musical celebrated 10 years on Broadway this week. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- The Broadway musical based on the 1992 animated Disney movie, Aladdin, is turning 10 next month. "As it plays performance 3,513 on that milestone date, Aladdin will have welcomed nearly 6 millions guests to the New Amsterdam Theatre and ranks No. 15 on the list of all-time Broadway long runs," Disney said in a press release on Wednesday. "It has appeared on the Top 10 list of highest-grossing Broadway shows virtually every week of its run." Advertisement

The March 28 performance will include special surprises for audience members, specifically in the show-stopping production number, "Friend Like Me," the producers teased in the release.

The current cast stars Michael Maliakel in the title role, Michael James Scott as Genie, Sonya Balsara as Jasmine and Dennis Stowe as Jafar.

The show features music by Alan Menken, and lyrics by Howard Ashman, Tim Rice and Chad Beguelin. Beguelin wrote the book.

James Monroe Iglehart won the Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical for originating the role of Genie in 2014.

He can now be seen in Spamalot after a successful stint in Hamilton.

The late Robin Williams famously voiced the character of Genie in the original movie version and Will Smith played the part in a 2019 live-action film.