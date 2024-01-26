1 of 5 | Zac Efron stars in the comedy "Ricky Stanicky." File Photo by Jason Szenes/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Amazon is giving a glimpse of the new film Ricky Stanicky. Prime Video shared a trailer for the comedy Friday featuring Zac Efron and John Cena. Advertisement

Ricky Stanicky is described as "a laugh-out-loud R-rated comedy about a childhood prank gone wrong and decades-long lie gone too far."

Efron, Andrew Santino and Jermaine Fowler play Dean, JT and Wes, childhood friends who create the fictional character and best friend Ricky Stanicky to get them out of trouble. The trio hire celebrity impersonator "Rock Hard" Rod (Cena) to play Stanicky after their families start to catch on to the ruse.

The trailer shows Rod worm his way into the trio's lives to the point where Dean (Efron) declares, "We gotta get rid of him."

Ricky Stanicky is directed by Peter Farrelly (Dumb and Dumber, There's Something About Mary, Green Book), who previously collaborated with Efron on the 2022 film The Greatest Beer Run Ever.

Ricky Stanicky premieres March 7 on Prime Video.