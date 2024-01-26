Sofia Richie expecting first child with Elliot Grainge

1 of 3 | Sofia Richie is pregnant and expecting a baby girl with her husband, Elliot Grainge. File Photo by Gregg DeGuire/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Sofia Richie is going to be a mom. The 25-year-old model is expecting her first child with her husband, record executive Elliot Grainge.

Richie confirmed the news Thursday on Instagram, writing, "and then there were three."

She later thanked friends and fans for their support, saying, "Our hearts are filled with so much love! So thankful for all of your support! Can't wait for this next chapter of life."

Paris Hilton was among those to congratulate Richie online.

"Omg! I'm so happy for you sis!! Congratulations!! Love you so much!" she wrote.

In an interview with Vogue, Richie shared that she is expecting a baby girl.

"We both really thought it was a boy, so it was a true shock. My dream in life is to have a daughter [though], and Elliot is really excited for a girl too," the star said.

"From the moment I found out I was pregnant, I have been going crazy online. I have so many ideas -- just cute and girly," she added, saying that over the years, "I've held onto things, and thought, 'Oh my daughter will have this one day. I have lots of little bags to pass down. I have a lot in mind."

Richie hopes to raise "a smart, kind person."

"I really value manners and being polite and being kind to everyone because that was instilled in me at a young age," she said. "Being someone's best friend and helping guide them in life down a certain path. I'm so excited to hold someone's hand through that, but most of all, to have my lifelong best friend like that."

Richie, the daughter of singer Lionel Richie and Diane Alexander, married Grainge in April 2023.