Colman Domingo to play Joe Jackson in 'Michael' biopic

1 of 3 | Actor Colman Domingo arrives for the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday, January 7, 2024. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Colman Domingo has joined the cast of the Michael Jackson biopic Michael. Lionsgate and Universal Pictures announced in a press release Thursday that Domingo (Rustin) will play Joe Jackson in the upcoming film. Advertisement

Domingo's Jackson is described as "the hard-driving, singularly focused, controversial patriarch of the Jackson family."

Jackson, who died at age 89 in 2018, was a talent manager and the father of 11 children, including pop stars Michael Jackson and Janet Jackson.

"Few actors present themselves with Colman's screen presence and force of will," producer Graham King said. "We're so fortunate to have an actor with his undeniable talent portraying Joe Jackson on screen. We couldn't be more excited to have him join us on this journey."

"Colman has such incredible range -- he puts in the work to deeply inhabit his characters and understand their true essence and motivation," director Antoine Fuqua added. "I'm grateful to be working with an actor with his passion and ability to portray the many sides of Joe Jackson: a husband, a father and a manager."

Michael will give "a riveting and honest portrayal" of Michael Jackson, who died at age 50 in 2009.

"The film presents his triumphs and tragedies on an epic, cinematic scale -- from his human side and personal struggles to his undeniable creative genius, captured by his iconic performances," an official synopsis reads.

Michael Jackson's nephew Jaafar Jackson was previously announced to play Michael in the film.

Michael opens in theaters April 18, 2025.