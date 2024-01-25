Trending
Ben Affleck, Matt Damon to reunite on thriller 'Animals'

By Annie Martin
1 of 4 | Ben Affleck (R) will direct Matt Damon in the kidnapping thriller "Animals," coming to Netflix. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Friends and frequent collaborators Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are reuniting on a new film.

Netflix announced Thursday that Affleck will direct Damon in the kidnapping thriller Animals.

Connor McIntyre wrote the script, with revisions by Billy Ray. Affleck and Damon will produce with Dani Bernfeld, Brad Weston and Collin Creighton, with Michael Joe and Kevin Halloran as executive producers.

Affleck and Damon most recently worked together on the Amazon Studios film Air, which opened in theaters in April.

The pair previously collaborated on such films as Good Will Hunting and The Last Duel.

Affleck will also appear in his wife Jennifer Lopez's narrative film This is Me...Now: A Love Story, which premieres Feb. 16 on Prime Video.

