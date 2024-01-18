Trending
Jan. 18, 2024

'Oppenheimer,' 'Poor Things' lead BAFTA nomination field

By Karen Butler
Cillian Murphy's "Oppenheimer" was nominated for a leading 13 BAFTA Awards on Thursday. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
1 of 5 | Cillian Murphy's "Oppenheimer" was nominated for a leading 13 BAFTA Awards on Thursday. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Oppenheimer earned a leading 13 BAFTA nominations for excellence in film on Thursday morning.

Following close behind was Poor Things with 11 nods, while Killers of the Flower Moon and The Zone of Interest with nine and Anatomy of a Fall, The Holdovers and Maestro with seven.

Doctor Who and Good Omens star David Tennant is hosting the prize presentation in London on Feb. 18.

"The 38 films nominated by BAFTA voters today span an extraordinary range of genres and stories," BAFTA CEO Jane Millichip said in a statement.

"The field this year is incredibly strong. More films were entered, making the selection process particularly tough for our voting members. The films and talented people nominated represent some of the most talked about films of the year, the most critically acclaimed, and films yet to be released and discovered by audiences."

The nominees in the top categories are:

Best Film

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best British Film

All of Us Strangers

How to Have Sex

Napolean

The Old Oak

Poor Things

Best Lead Actress

Fantasia Barrino The Color Purple

Sandra Huller Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan Maestro

Vivian Oparah Rye Lane

Margot Robbie Barbie

Emma Stone Poor Things

Best Lead Actor

Bradley Cooper Maestro

Colman Domingo Rustin

Paul Giamatti The Holdovers

Barry Keoghan Saltburn

Cillian Murphy Oppenheimer

Teo Yoo Past Lives

Director

All of Us Strangers Andrew Haugh

Anatomy of a Fall Justine Triet

The Holdovers Alexander Payne

Maestro Bradley Cooper

Oppenheimer Christopher Nolan

The Zone of Interest Jonathan Glazer

