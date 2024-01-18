'Oppenheimer,' 'Poor Things' lead BAFTA nomination field

1 of 5 | Cillian Murphy's "Oppenheimer" was nominated for a leading 13 BAFTA Awards on Thursday. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Oppenheimer earned a leading 13 BAFTA nominations for excellence in film on Thursday morning.
Following close behind was Poor Things with 11 nods, while Killers of the Flower Moon and The Zone of Interest with nine and Anatomy of a Fall, The Holdovers and Maestro with seven.
Doctor Who and Good Omens star David Tennant is hosting the prize presentation in London on Feb. 18.
"The 38 films nominated by BAFTA voters today span an extraordinary range of genres and stories," BAFTA CEO Jane Millichip said in a statement.
"The field this year is incredibly strong. More films were entered, making the selection process particularly tough for our voting members. The films and talented people nominated represent some of the most talked about films of the year, the most critically acclaimed, and films yet to be released and discovered by audiences."
The nominees in the top categories are:
Best Film
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Best British Film
All of Us Strangers
How to Have Sex
Napolean
The Old Oak
Poor Things
Best Lead Actress
Fantasia Barrino The Color Purple
Sandra Huller Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan Maestro
Vivian Oparah Rye Lane
Margot Robbie Barbie
Emma Stone Poor Things
Best Lead Actor
Bradley Cooper Maestro
Colman Domingo Rustin
Paul Giamatti The Holdovers
Barry Keoghan Saltburn
Cillian Murphy Oppenheimer
Teo Yoo Past Lives
Director
All of Us Strangers Andrew Haugh
Anatomy of a Fall Justine Triet
The Holdovers Alexander Payne
Maestro Bradley Cooper
Oppenheimer Christopher Nolan
The Zone of Interest Jonathan Glazer
Selena Gomez arrives for the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday. Gomez is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy for "Only Murders in the Buildings." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo