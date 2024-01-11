Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Jan. 11, 2024 / 2:49 PM

Dolph Lundgren disappointed his, Amber Heard's 'Aquaman' roles reduced in reshoots

By Fred Topel
Dolph Lundgren says he originally had more scenes in "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
1 of 5 | Dolph Lundgren says he originally had more scenes in "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Dolph Lundgren confirmed Thursday that his and Amber Heard's roles in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom were reduced after reshoots. The film opened Dec. 22 after several postponements.

"My opinion is that I thought the original script was great," Lundgren told UPI in a Zoom interview for his new movie, Wanted Man. "I was a bigger part of it and Amber Heard was a bigger part of it."

Advertisement

The Hollywood Reporter reported that the Aquaman sequel originally was to include a cameo by Michael Keaton as Bruce Wayne/Batman. Keaton appeared in The Flash, but after the studio canceled Batgirl, which also featured Keaton's Bruce Wayne, Ben Affleck reportedly filmed the cameo.

Jason Momoa, who portrayed Aquaman, posted a picture of him and Affleck together in the production offices on Instagram. "Busted on set all great things coming AQUAMAN 2," Momoa wrote, but ultimately no Batman actor appears in the final cut.

Lundgren said other story points were added in reshoots.

Advertisement

"The studio decided, I guess, to just reshoot a bunch of footage to try to rebuild a slightly different storyline," Lundgren said. "That's tricky because you can't reshoot the whole movie."

Lundgren plays underwater King Nereus. His daughter, Mera (Heard), is Aquaman's wife.

In the finished film, Mera is injured early and recovers for much of the movie. She and Nereus join Aquaman, Orm (Patrick Wilson) and Atlanna (Nicole Kidman) in a journey to stop Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) in the finale.

"When you start inserting different story elements into something [with which[ there was a unity that worked, then you can get in trouble," Lungren said. "It was a little frustrating for me. I felt a little disappointed, but life goes on."

UPI reviewed Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom favorably, citing the film's irreverent humor making the convoluted plot fun to watch.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Players' trailer: Gina Rodriguez falls for Tom Ellis
Movies // 1 hour ago
'Players' trailer: Gina Rodriguez falls for Tom Ellis
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- "Players," a romantic comedy starring Gina Rodriguez, Tom Ellis and Damon Wayans Jr., is coming to Netflix.
'Back to Black' teaser introduces Marisa Abela as Amy Winehouse
Movies // 5 hours ago
'Back to Black' teaser introduces Marisa Abela as Amy Winehouse
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- "Back to Black" is a new film directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson and starring Marisa Abela as Amy Winehouse.
Connie Nielsen: 'Role Play,' 'Gladiator 2' reflect on motherhood
Movies // 10 hours ago
Connie Nielsen: 'Role Play,' 'Gladiator 2' reflect on motherhood
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Connie Nielsen discusses her new comedy "Role Play," on Prime Video Friday, and her return in "Gladiator 2" as both connect to ruminations on motherhood.
Movie review: Jason Statham unstoppable in rousing 'Beekeeper'
Movies // 1 day ago
Movie review: Jason Statham unstoppable in rousing 'Beekeeper'
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 10 (UPI) -- "The Beekeeper," in theaters Friday, features Jason Statham at his unstoppable best delivering swift justice to sniveling bad guys.
Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn to star in Paul Thomas Anderson film
Movies // 1 day ago
Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn to star in Paul Thomas Anderson film
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Paul Thomas Anderson will direct Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn and Regina Hall in a new film at Warner Bros.
'Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire': Sony moves premiere date up to March 22
Movies // 2 days ago
'Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire': Sony moves premiere date up to March 22
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Sony Pictures moved the release of "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire" up to March 22.
'Mothers' Instinct': Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain star in psychological thriller
Movies // 2 days ago
'Mothers' Instinct': Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain star in psychological thriller
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- "Mothers' Instinct," a new film starring Anne Hathaway and Jessica Chastain, is coming to theaters.
'Mandalorian & Grogu' movie begins production this year
Movies // 2 days ago
'Mandalorian & Grogu' movie begins production this year
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Lucasfilm and Disney announced the development of "The Mandalorian & Grogu" on Tuesday. The film, which follows three seasons of the Disney+ series, goes into production this year.
'Harry Potter's Jason Isaacs, Tom Felton reunite: 'Father & son'
Movies // 2 days ago
'Harry Potter's Jason Isaacs, Tom Felton reunite: 'Father & son'
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Tom Felton shared a photo with his former "Harry Potter" co-star Jason Isaacs in London.
'Shirley' teaser: Regina King plays first Black congresswoman
Movies // 2 days ago
'Shirley' teaser: Regina King plays first Black congresswoman
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- "Shirley," a new film starring Regina King as Shirley Chisholm, is coming to Netflix.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Famous birthdays for Jan. 10: Pat Benatar, Rod Stewart
Famous birthdays for Jan. 10: Pat Benatar, Rod Stewart
Connie Nielsen: 'Role Play,' 'Gladiator 2' reflect on motherhood
Connie Nielsen: 'Role Play,' 'Gladiator 2' reflect on motherhood
Movie review: Jason Statham unstoppable in rousing 'Beekeeper'
Movie review: Jason Statham unstoppable in rousing 'Beekeeper'
'Joker: Folie a Deux': Lady Gaga gazes at Joaquin Phoenix in new photo
'Joker: Folie a Deux': Lady Gaga gazes at Joaquin Phoenix in new photo
'Cleaning Lady,' 'X-Men' actor Adan Canto dies at 42
'Cleaning Lady,' 'X-Men' actor Adan Canto dies at 42
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement