Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Dec. 21, 2023 / 10:01 AM

Movie review: 'Aquaman 2' a fun last hurrah

By Fred Topel
Patrick Wilson (L) and Jason Momoa star in "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom." Photo courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures and DC Comics
1 of 5 | Patrick Wilson (L) and Jason Momoa star in "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom." Photo courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures and DC Comics

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 21 (UPI) -- In interviews leading up to Friday's release, cast members of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom were resigned to knowing this is their last movie in a series of two. As realistic as that may be, this still is a fun ride for the holidays.

Arthur Curry (Jason Momoa) and Mera (Amber Heard) have had a son. As the King of Atlantis, Arthur grows frustrated with the politics of the Council of House, whose checks and balances halt any progress in relations with the upper world (that's us, on land).

Advertisement

David Hyde (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) is seeking Atlantean technology to repair his Black Manta suit that Arthur broke in their last fight. He finds it in the ancient fuel Orichalcum.

Atlantis stopped using Orichalcum for environmental reasons, having nearly polluted the planet before humans even evolved. With political channels floundering, Arthur goes rogue and breaks his brother, Orm (Patrick Wilson), out of prison to help him stop Manta.

Advertisement

Arthur defeated Orm in the previous movie to ascend to the throne of Atlantis. Forcing the enemies to work together with a grudge they never totally let go adds a dramatic tension to the superhero plot.

When they visit surface worlds, Arthur messes with Orm, who's never been on land before. Orm is so unfamiliar with land that he has to learn to run.

Momoa is channeling his Fast X villain flamboyance into this heroic character. Yet, the film arrives at sincere places after all the sarcasm.

The theme of different sets of brothers having different kinds of conflict is slight as Arthur and Orm meet other siblings, but it is there. The environmental message also is slight, but probably has the potential to reach more people than Steven Seagal's environmental action movies.

Presuming the audience for an Aquaman movie already has bought into the technique of simulating undersea kingdoms with digital backgrounds, director James Wan has fun with the standard tools.

Chases through Atlantis pass by civilians hinting that they lead lives as mundane or romantic as people on land. Wan still stages long, uninterrupted takes of choreography.

Mera has more screen time than the trailers suggest, but she does have to take a back seat to the Arthur and Orm reconnecting. So do Nicole Kidman and Temuera Morrison as Arthur's parents and Dolph Lundgren as Mera's father, but they are along for the adventure.

Advertisement

Mamba's henchman, Dr. Shin (Randall Park), actually gets the most screen time of any supporting character because he has to explain theories.

Wan also fills the scenes with inventive creatures.

Orm is guarded by intimidating monsters. A pirate colony has hammerhead shark guards. Giant bugs populate some of the jungles. Some fan favorites from the first Aquaman return. too.

Were it not for the circumstances of Warner Brothers rebooting the DC superhero franchise, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom suggests a franchise primed for many more fun, irreverent adventures. Even so, it is absolutely worth seeing, regardless of its fate in studio politics.

Fred Topel, who attended film school at Ithaca College, is a UPI entertainment writer based in Los Angeles. He has been a professional film critic since 1999, a Rotten Tomatoes critic since 2001, and a member of the Television Critics Association since 2012 and the Critics Choice Association since 2023. Read more of his work in Entertainment.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Martin Scorsese to be honored at Berlin International Film Festival
Movies // 50 minutes ago
Martin Scorsese to be honored at Berlin International Film Festival
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- "Killers of the Flower Moon" director Martin Scorsese will receive an Honorary Golden Bear for lifetime achievement at the Berlin International Film Festival.
2023's best movies: Animated masterpieces and the biggest movie of the year
Movies // 6 hours ago
2023's best movies: Animated masterpieces and the biggest movie of the year
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 21 (UPI) -- The best movies of 2023 include the most successful movie of the year, prestige dramas by master filmmakers and three animated delights.
'All of Us Strangers' leads Critics' Circle Film Awards nominations
Movies // 20 hours ago
'All of Us Strangers' leads Critics' Circle Film Awards nominations
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- "All of Us Strangers," "Oppenheimer," "Poor Things" and other films are nominated at the Critics' Circle Film Awards in London.
Ryan Gosling releases 'Ken the EP' featuring 'Barbie' remixes
Movies // 1 day ago
Ryan Gosling releases 'Ken the EP' featuring 'Barbie' remixes
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Ryan Gosling teamed up with Mark Ronson on "Ken the EP," a mini album featuring three remixes of the "Barbie" song "I'm Just Ken."
'JFK' director Oliver Stone still has questions about assassination
Movies // 1 day ago
'JFK' director Oliver Stone still has questions about assassination
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Oliver Stone looks back on "JFK," now available on 4K UHD, and subsequent developments in the investigation of President John F. Kennedy's assassination.
2023's worst movies: Franchise and arthouse failures, streaming debacles
Movies // 1 day ago
2023's worst movies: Franchise and arthouse failures, streaming debacles
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Half of the worst movies of the year were streaming originals. The other half were bad blockbuster sequels or misguided arthouse disappointments.
Connie Nielsen: How do you just throw away 'Wonder Woman?'
Movies // 1 day ago
Connie Nielsen: How do you just throw away 'Wonder Woman?'
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Connie Nielsen addresses the end of Warner Bros.' "Wonder Woman" franchise and her return in "Gladiator 2."
'Spaceman' teaser: Adam Sandler stars in sci-fi drama
Movies // 1 day ago
'Spaceman' teaser: Adam Sandler stars in sci-fi drama
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- "Spaceman," a new film starring Adam Sandler, Paul Dano and Carey Mulligan, is coming to Netflix.
Movie review: 'Color Purple' musical maximizes story with song
Movies // 2 days ago
Movie review: 'Color Purple' musical maximizes story with song
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 19 (UPI) -- "The Color Purple," in theaters Christmas Day, enhances the Alice Walker story with songs and choreography, while also streamlining the narrative.
Naomi Watts joins erotic drama 'Emmanuelle'
Movies // 2 days ago
Naomi Watts joins erotic drama 'Emmanuelle'
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Naomi Watts will star with Noémie Merlant in "Emmanuelle," a new film based on the Emmanuelle Arsan novel.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

2023's worst movies: Franchise and arthouse failures, streaming debacles
2023's worst movies: Franchise and arthouse failures, streaming debacles
Julie Andrews, Rita Ora join Dick Van Dyke 98th birthday special
Julie Andrews, Rita Ora join Dick Van Dyke 98th birthday special
'South Park' pokes fun at OnlyFans in new special
'South Park' pokes fun at OnlyFans in new special
'The Bachelor' introduces 32 contestants for Joey Graziadei
'The Bachelor' introduces 32 contestants for Joey Graziadei
Con O'Neill, Rhys Darby: Warmth, authenticity, diversity draw fandom to 'Flag'
Con O'Neill, Rhys Darby: Warmth, authenticity, diversity draw fandom to 'Flag'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement