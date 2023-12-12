Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Dec. 12, 2023 / 9:00 AM

Movie review: 'Iron Claw' captures beauty, tragedy of Von Erich wrestling family

By Fred Topel
Zac Efron (R) performs a drop kick in "The Iron Claw." Photo courtesy of A24
1 of 5 | Zac Efron (R) performs a drop kick in "The Iron Claw." Photo courtesy of A24

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 12 (UPI) -- The Iron Claw, in theaters Dec. 22, gives the classy biopic treatment to talent often dismissed as lowbrow entertainment. In the movie, writer-director Sean Durkin shows audiences what is beautiful about wrestling, but how it can be tragic for families like the Von Erichs.

The Von Erich wrestling dynasty begins with Fritz (Holt McCallany). All of his sons go into the ring, too, beginning with Kevin (Zac Efron) and David (Harris Dickinson).

Advertisement

Mike (Stanley Simons) reluctantly joins them, even though he is more interested in music. Kerry (Jeremy Allen White) turns to the ring when the 1980 U.S. boycott of the Olympics cost him his shot at the gold. The film omits Chris Von Erich.

The Iron Claw showcases the beauty of the ring, from the magnificent bodies of the performers to the elegance of their choreography. Even though wrestling is choreographed, it's still hard for Kevin to get up before a 10 count after being suplexed on the ground outside the ring.

Early scenes show the camaraderie of opponents in the locker room as they plan their upcoming matches. Yet, Durkin doesn't shy away from the physical toll it takes as Kerry injects himself with needles. The film doesn't have to explain that those are steroids.

Advertisement

At home, the brothers all struggle for their father's approval. Fritz's methodology is to push forward no matter what. That means skipping the grieving process when the family suffers tragedies.

Even before the brothers became adults, they believe their family is cursed. The oldest Von Erich brother died as a child.

David dies of an intestinal rupture, which the film seems to suggest was caused by injuries in the ring. Mike also suffers a debilitating setback after shoulder surgery for a ring injury that escalated to him dying by suicide.

The film dramatically reveals the consequences of a motorcycle accident Kerry suffers and how that affects him until the end of his life.

The Iron Claw also conveys the relentlessness of the family tragedies. Even though these incidents are years apart, they compound on the survivors.

This adds a strong emotional component to the physical feats the Von Erichs accomplish. Kevin avoids his wife, Pam (Lily James), and their newborn to protect them from the family curse. They need a husband and a father more than superstition.

The Iron Claw is mostly straightforward, portraying the lives of the Von Erichs in chronological order. It's in the details that Durkin and the cast show nuanced observations of what makes them special.

Advertisement

Fred Topel, who attended film school at Ithaca College, is a UPI entertainment writer based in Los Angeles. He has been a professional film critic since 1999, a Rotten Tomatoes critic since2001, and a member of the Television Critics Association since 2012 and the Critics Choice Association since 2023. Read more of his work in Entertainment.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Kumail Nanjiani: 'Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire' will be 'genuinely scary'
Movies // 49 minutes ago
Kumail Nanjiani: 'Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire' will be 'genuinely scary'
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Kumail Nanjiani, who joins the cast of "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire," said the upcoming sequel has scares in equal measure to laughs.
Lupita Nyong'o to serve as Berlin Film Festival jury president
Movies // 23 hours ago
Lupita Nyong'o to serve as Berlin Film Festival jury president
Dec. 11 (UPI) -- Lupita Nyong'o was named president of the international jury at the 74th annual Berlin International Film Festival.
'Boy and His Heron' tops North American box office with $10.4M
Movies // 1 day ago
'Boy and His Heron' tops North American box office with $10.4M
Dec. 10 (UPI) -- Animated adventure "The Boy and His Heron" is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $10.4 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Pierce Brosnan will cherish acting with late James Caan in 'Fast Charlie'
Movies // 3 days ago
Pierce Brosnan will cherish acting with late James Caan in 'Fast Charlie'
NEW YORK, Dec. 8 (UPI) -- "The Son," "Mamma Mia!" and "Remington Steele" star Pierce Brosnan says his new action-thriller, "Fast Charlie," checked a lot of boxes for him.
Martin Scorsese to receive Producers Guild of America's Selznick Award
Movies // 4 days ago
Martin Scorsese to receive Producers Guild of America's Selznick Award
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- The Producers Guild of America has announced plans to present "Killers of the Flower Moon" filmmaker Martin Scorsese with its 2024 David O. Selznick Achievement Award on Feb. 25.
'Barbie,' 'Maestro,' 'Bear,' 'Succession' make AFI's list of 2023's best
Movies // 4 days ago
'Barbie,' 'Maestro,' 'Bear,' 'Succession' make AFI's list of 2023's best
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- The American Film Institute has announced its lists of its favorite films and TV shows of 2023.
'Rebel Moon': Zack Snyder film to get early release
Movies // 4 days ago
'Rebel Moon': Zack Snyder film to get early release
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- "Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire," a new sci-fi film from Zack Snyder, will now premiere Dec. 21 on Netflix.
Emma Stone shines at 'Poor Things' premiere
Movies // 5 days ago
Emma Stone shines at 'Poor Things' premiere
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Emma Stone wore yellow at the New York premiere of "Poor Things, where her friend Taylor Swift was on hand to support her.
Cush Jumbo, Tamar Braxton star in 2024 Lifetime movies
Movies // 5 days ago
Cush Jumbo, Tamar Braxton star in 2024 Lifetime movies
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Lifetime announced it's January and February slate of movies on Wednesday. Films include new entries in the "Girl In" series and films based on or inspired by true stories.
'Good Grief' trailer: Dan Levy navigates loss in directorial debut
Movies // 5 days ago
'Good Grief' trailer: Dan Levy navigates loss in directorial debut
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- "Good Grief," a new film written, directed by and starring "Schitt's Creek" actor Dan Levy, is coming to Netflix.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

TV cancellations: No new seasons for 'Station 19,' 'Lucky Hank'
TV cancellations: No new seasons for 'Station 19,' 'Lucky Hank'
Movie review: Emma Stone makes 'Poor Things' a sexy, surreal delight
Movie review: Emma Stone makes 'Poor Things' a sexy, surreal delight
'Obliterated' creators negotiated C. Thomas Howell's nude scene
'Obliterated' creators negotiated C. Thomas Howell's nude scene
Pierce Brosnan will cherish acting with late James Caan in 'Fast Charlie'
Pierce Brosnan will cherish acting with late James Caan in 'Fast Charlie'
Sarah McLachlan announces 'Fumbling Towards Ecstasy' anniversary tour
Sarah McLachlan announces 'Fumbling Towards Ecstasy' anniversary tour
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement