Movie review: 'Iron Claw' captures beauty, tragedy of Von Erich wrestling family

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 12 (UPI) -- The Iron Claw, in theaters Dec. 22, gives the classy biopic treatment to talent often dismissed as lowbrow entertainment. In the movie, writer-director Sean Durkin shows audiences what is beautiful about wrestling, but how it can be tragic for families like the Von Erichs. The Von Erich wrestling dynasty begins with Fritz (Holt McCallany). All of his sons go into the ring, too, beginning with Kevin (Zac Efron) and David (Harris Dickinson). Advertisement

Mike (Stanley Simons) reluctantly joins them, even though he is more interested in music. Kerry (Jeremy Allen White) turns to the ring when the 1980 U.S. boycott of the Olympics cost him his shot at the gold. The film omits Chris Von Erich.

The Iron Claw showcases the beauty of the ring, from the magnificent bodies of the performers to the elegance of their choreography. Even though wrestling is choreographed, it's still hard for Kevin to get up before a 10 count after being suplexed on the ground outside the ring.

Early scenes show the camaraderie of opponents in the locker room as they plan their upcoming matches. Yet, Durkin doesn't shy away from the physical toll it takes as Kerry injects himself with needles. The film doesn't have to explain that those are steroids.

At home, the brothers all struggle for their father's approval. Fritz's methodology is to push forward no matter what. That means skipping the grieving process when the family suffers tragedies.

Even before the brothers became adults, they believe their family is cursed. The oldest Von Erich brother died as a child.

David dies of an intestinal rupture, which the film seems to suggest was caused by injuries in the ring. Mike also suffers a debilitating setback after shoulder surgery for a ring injury that escalated to him dying by suicide.

The film dramatically reveals the consequences of a motorcycle accident Kerry suffers and how that affects him until the end of his life.

The Iron Claw also conveys the relentlessness of the family tragedies. Even though these incidents are years apart, they compound on the survivors.

This adds a strong emotional component to the physical feats the Von Erichs accomplish. Kevin avoids his wife, Pam (Lily James), and their newborn to protect them from the family curse. They need a husband and a father more than superstition.

The Iron Claw is mostly straightforward, portraying the lives of the Von Erichs in chronological order. It's in the details that Durkin and the cast show nuanced observations of what makes them special.

