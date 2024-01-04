Trending
Jan. 4, 2024 / 12:59 PM

'Players' photos: Gina Rodriguez, Tom Ellis star in Netflix rom-com

By Annie Martin
Gina Rodriguez stars in the new film "Players." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 4 | Gina Rodriguez stars in the new film "Players." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing the new film Players.

The streaming service shared first-look photos for the romantic comedy Thursday featuring Gina Rodriguez, Tom Ellis and Damon Wayans Jr.

Players follows a New York sports writer (Rodriguez) with a playbook of clever hookup schemes, who unexpectedly falls for a fling.

"Can she go from playing the field to playing for keeps?" a tagline reads.

One of the photos shows Rodriguez and Ellis' characters sharing a moment on a doorstep, while another shows Rodriguez, Wayans, Liza Koshy, Augustus Prew and Joel Courtney at a formal event.

Players is directed by Trish Sie (Pitch Perfect 3), with Rodriguez also serving as an executive producer.

The film premieres Feb. 14 on Valentine's Day.

Rodriguez is known for playing Jane Villaneuva on Jane the Virgin and Nell Serrano on Not Dead Yet, while Ellis portrayed the title character on Lucifer.

