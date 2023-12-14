'Death Stranding': A24, Hideo Kojima to adapt game as film

It's official: we've partnered with Kojima Productions on the live-action feature film adaptation of Hideo Kojima's acclaimed video game, DEATH STRANDING. pic.twitter.com/ypZGRiZVvY— A24 (@A24) December 14, 2023

Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Story-rich action video game Death Stranding is being adapted for film.

Hideo Kojima, who directed and produced the 2019 game, confirmed Thursday that a live-action adaptation is in the works at A24.

"A24 was born into this world about 10 years ago, their presence is singular within the industry, they are like no other. The films they are delivering to the world are high in quality and very innovative. I have been attracted to their creations and they have even inspired my own work. Their innovative approach to storytelling aligns with what Kojima Productions has been doing for the last 8 years. Now, we are making a Death Stranding movie together," Kojima said in a statement.

"There are a lot of 'game adaptation films' out there but what we are creating is not just a direct translation of the game. The intention is that our audience will not only be fans of the games, but our film will be for anyone who loves cinema," he added. "We are creating a Death Stranding universe that has never been seen before, achievable only through the medium of film, it will be born."

Death Stranding, developed by Kojima Productions and published by Sony and 505 Games, follows Sam Porter Bridges (Norman Reedus), a courier tasked with delivering supplies across a post-apocalyptic United States.

The game features lengthy cinematic cutscenes and a star-studded cast including Reedus, Mads Mikkelsen, Léa Seydoux, Margaret Qualley, Troy Baker, Tommie Earl Jenkins, Lindsay Wagner, Guillermo del Toro and Nicolas Winding Refn.

The film will delve into "the mysteries surrounding the apocalyptic event called the 'Death Stranding,' which blurred the lines between life and death, and brought forth nightmarish creatures into a world on the brink of collapse," an official synopsis reads.

Kojima is also developing a sequel to Death Stranding and the new video game OD.