Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Dec. 14, 2023 / 11:21 AM

'Death Stranding': A24, Hideo Kojima to adapt game as film

By Annie Martin

Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Story-rich action video game Death Stranding is being adapted for film.

Hideo Kojima, who directed and produced the 2019 game, confirmed Thursday that a live-action adaptation is in the works at A24.

Advertisement

"A24 was born into this world about 10 years ago, their presence is singular within the industry, they are like no other. The films they are delivering to the world are high in quality and very innovative. I have been attracted to their creations and they have even inspired my own work. Their innovative approach to storytelling aligns with what Kojima Productions has been doing for the last 8 years. Now, we are making a Death Stranding movie together," Kojima said in a statement.

"There are a lot of 'game adaptation films' out there but what we are creating is not just a direct translation of the game. The intention is that our audience will not only be fans of the games, but our film will be for anyone who loves cinema," he added. "We are creating a Death Stranding universe that has never been seen before, achievable only through the medium of film, it will be born."

Death Stranding, developed by Kojima Productions and published by Sony and 505 Games, follows Sam Porter Bridges (Norman Reedus), a courier tasked with delivering supplies across a post-apocalyptic United States.

The game features lengthy cinematic cutscenes and a star-studded cast including Reedus, Mads Mikkelsen, Léa Seydoux, Margaret Qualley, Troy Baker, Tommie Earl Jenkins, Lindsay Wagner, Guillermo del Toro and Nicolas Winding Refn.

The film will delve into "the mysteries surrounding the apocalyptic event called the 'Death Stranding,' which blurred the lines between life and death, and brought forth nightmarish creatures into a world on the brink of collapse," an official synopsis reads.

Kojima is also developing a sequel to Death Stranding and the new video game OD.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'IF' teaser: Ryan Reynolds stars in John Krasinski fantasy film
Movies // 21 minutes ago
'IF' teaser: Ryan Reynolds stars in John Krasinski fantasy film
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- "IF," a live-action and animated film from John Krasinski and starring Ryan Reynolds, opens in May.
'Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F': Eddie Murphy returns in teaser trailer
Movies // 2 hours ago
'Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F': Eddie Murphy returns in teaser trailer
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F," a new film starring Eddie Murphy as Axel Foley, is coming to Netflix.
'Miller's Girl' trailer: Jenna Ortega, Martin Freeman star in new thriller
Movies // 20 hours ago
'Miller's Girl' trailer: Jenna Ortega, Martin Freeman star in new thriller
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- "Miller's Girl," a new film starring Jenna Ortega and Martin Freeman, opens in January.
'Kung Fu Panda 4' trailer: Jack Black's Po takes on sorceress
Movies // 22 hours ago
'Kung Fu Panda 4' trailer: Jack Black's Po takes on sorceress
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- "Kung Fu Panda 4," an animated comedy featuring Jack Black and Viola Davis, opens in March.
'Civil War' trailer: Kirsten Dunst navigates modern-day secession
Movies // 23 hours ago
'Civil War' trailer: Kirsten Dunst navigates modern-day secession
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- "Civil War," a new film from "28 Days Later" writer and "Ex Machina" director Alex Garland, opens in April.
25 Christmas classics: How to watch
Movies // 23 hours ago
25 Christmas classics: How to watch
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- With Christmas fast approaching, it is the perfect time to gather family to reminisce and watch holiday classics. Here are 25 popular Christmas films from the last 20+ years.
'Barbie' leads Critics Choice Awards film nominations
Movies // 23 hours ago
'Barbie' leads Critics Choice Awards film nominations
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- "Barbie," "Oppenheimer," "Poor Things" and other films are nominated at the Critics Choice Awards.
'Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley' gets poster, summer 2024 release date
Movies // 1 day ago
'Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley' gets poster, summer 2024 release date
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Netflix shared a poster for "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley" featuring Eddie Murphy ahead of the film's first teaser trailer.
Google celebrates New Wave pioneer Agnès Varda with a Doodle
Movies // 1 day ago
Google celebrates New Wave pioneer Agnès Varda with a Doodle
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Google is celebrating Belgian-born French photographer and director Agnès Varda with a Doodle.
Tony Shalhoub: 'We waited right amount of time' for 'Monk' movie
Movies // 1 day ago
Tony Shalhoub: 'We waited right amount of time' for 'Monk' movie
Tony Shalhoub and "Monk" creator Andy Breckman discuss the journey to "Mr. Monk's Last Case," streaming on Peacock, and where the film leaves Adrian Monk.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Google celebrates New Wave pioneer Agnès Varda with a Doodle
Google celebrates New Wave pioneer Agnès Varda with a Doodle
Google celebrates 25 years of searching with Doodle game
Google celebrates 25 years of searching with Doodle game
'Family Plan:' Mark Wahlberg, Michelle Monaghan have different road-trip memories
'Family Plan:' Mark Wahlberg, Michelle Monaghan have different road-trip memories
Tony Shalhoub: 'We waited right amount of time' for 'Monk' movie
Tony Shalhoub: 'We waited right amount of time' for 'Monk' movie
'BiP' couples Aaron and Eliza, John Henry and Kat split up
'BiP' couples Aaron and Eliza, John Henry and Kat split up
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement