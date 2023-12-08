'Twisted Metal' with Anthony Mackie renewed for Season 2

1 of 5 | Anthony Mackie (R) and Stephanie Beatriz star in "Twisted Metal," which will return for a second season on Peacock. Photo courtesy of Peacock

Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Twisted Metal will return for a second season on Peacock. Series star Anthony Mackie announced Thursday at The Game Awards that the post-apocalyptic action comedy was renewed for Season 2. Advertisement

Twisted Metal is based on the PlayStation video game series. The show hails from Sony Pictures Production, PlayStation Productions and Universal Television.

Season 1 follows John Doe (Mackie), a motor-mouthed outsider offered a chance at a better life if he successfully delivers a mysterious package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland

With the help of an axe-wielding car thief (Stephanie Beatriz), John faces savage marauders driving vehicles of destruction and other dangers of the open road, including a deranged clown who drives an all too familiar ice cream truck.

Season 1 premiered in July and was Peacock's most-binged original in its first week. The show is among Peacock's top three originals of all time.

"I have to give a Sweet Tooth-sized thank you to our incredible fans - I read every comment was so blown away by everyone's love, support, and rabid enthusiasm for a paper bag. We are beyond thankful we get to continue the story of John Doe, Quiet, and Sweet Tooth as they face off against familiar faces and new grim foes in the long-awaited Twisted Metal tournament. The mixtape is made, and I'm thrilled to get back on the road with our stellar cast and crew," writer, executive producer and showrunner Michael Jonathan Smith said in a press release.

Season 1 also stars Joe Seanoa, Will Arnett and Thomas Haden Church.

