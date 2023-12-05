"Grand Theft Auto VI" will take place in Leonida and feature the franchise's first female protagonist. Photo courtesy of Rockstar Games via BusinessWire

Dec. 5 (UPI) -- Rockstar Games is giving a first look at Grand Theft Auto VI. The company released a trailer for the highly-anticipated video game Monday evening after the footage leaked online. Advertisement

The preview showcases the game's setting of Vice City in Leonida, a fictional state that calls to mind Florida with its alligators and "Florida Man"-type residents.

The trailer also introduces Lucia, the franchise's first female protagonist.

"Grand Theft Auto VI continues our efforts to push the limits of what's possible in highly immersive, story-driven open-world experiences," Rockstar Games founder Sam Houser said in a press release. "We're thrilled to be able to share this new vision with players everywhere."

GTA 6 will be released on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles in 2025.

The trailer coincides with the 25th anniversary of Rockstar Games.

GTA 6 will be the eighth main installment in the Grand Theft Auto video game franchise and the first main game since Grand Theft Auto V, released in 2013.