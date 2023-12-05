Trending
Entertainment News
Dec. 5, 2023 / 8:50 AM

'GTA 6' gets first trailer, 2025 release date

By Annie Martin
"Grand Theft Auto VI" will take place in Leonida and feature the franchise's first female protagonist. Photo courtesy of Rockstar Games via BusinessWire
"Grand Theft Auto VI" will take place in Leonida and feature the franchise's first female protagonist. Photo courtesy of Rockstar Games via BusinessWire

Dec. 5 (UPI) -- Rockstar Games is giving a first look at Grand Theft Auto VI.

The company released a trailer for the highly-anticipated video game Monday evening after the footage leaked online.

The preview showcases the game's setting of Vice City in Leonida, a fictional state that calls to mind Florida with its alligators and "Florida Man"-type residents.

The trailer also introduces Lucia, the franchise's first female protagonist.

"Grand Theft Auto VI continues our efforts to push the limits of what's possible in highly immersive, story-driven open-world experiences," Rockstar Games founder Sam Houser said in a press release. "We're thrilled to be able to share this new vision with players everywhere."

GTA 6 will be released on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles in 2025.

The trailer coincides with the 25th anniversary of Rockstar Games.

GTA 6 will be the eighth main installment in the Grand Theft Auto video game franchise and the first main game since Grand Theft Auto V, released in 2013.

